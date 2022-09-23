CLEVELAND (WJW) – One 12-year-old guitarist is leaving the fans at First Energy Stadium ‘Thunderstruck’ after his performance at the Steelers vs. Browns game.

Rocky River Middle School’s Max Stakolich is a gifted musician, who first picked up the guitar at four. Now he’s looking at his future with big goals in mind.

“I want to be the best guitar player,” he said.

Not just in Ohio, but in the world. His parents Brian and Jen Stakolich think that’s a realistic outcome.

“Just when you think he can’t get any better, he gets better,” Jen said. “We thought he was amazing at four, but then we see him now at 12, and he’s just amazing. I cry every time we see him play. I get tears in my eyes.”

Max is a student at the School of Rock, and he’s played in more than a dozen concerts. He’s also on every social media platform you can think of to build a following organically. And it’s starting to work.

Max earned the opportunity to perform at the Steelers vs. Browns game on Thursday night football.

“I’m totally excited,” Max said. “I’ve never played in front of that many people before.”

His dad knows it’s something he’ll be ready for.

“I think they’ll find that the kid is amazing, and he earned it by hard work,” Brian said.

When it came time for his big moment between the 3rd and 4thquarter, Max was ready to rock, playing in front of a packed house at First Energy Stadium – making his parents even more proud of their rockstar in the making.

“It scares me, but it’s only a matter of time till you know everybody sees how great he is,” Jen said.

The Browns defeated the Steelers 29-17.