CLEVELAND (WJW) — The man who killed 19-year-old Audreona Barnes then left her body on the balcony of an apartment complex has been convicted of murder.

Bennie J. Washington, 40, of Cleveland, was indicted in March 2022 on 10 counts including aggravated murder, murder and gross abuse of a corpse, among others.

A jury on Wednesday convicted him of two counts each of murder and felonious assault and one count of gross abuse of a corpse, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office. A judge convicted him separately on one count of having weapons while under disability.

Barnes’ family members reported the Warrensville Heights woman was missing in July 2021.

Her body was discovered March 17, 2022, under a pile of clothes on the balcony of an apartment along Warner Road in Warrensville Heights by a person hired to clean the apartment.

That worker told authorities the apartment’s previous tenant had been evicted about week prior.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner in March ruled Barnes died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Washington’s sentencing date has not been set.