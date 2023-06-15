[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Thursday, June 15, 2023.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two people indicted in the August 2022 murder of a 54-year-old man at a Seven Hills home have pleaded guilty, and at least one of them could be facing 14 years in prison.

Bernard A. Murphy, 45, of Sagamore Hills, and Jenea R. Murphy, 39, of Northfield, were both indicted on charges including aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault in the shooting death of 54-year-old Maurice E. Petrak at a home in the 7700 block of McCreary Road in the early hours of Aug. 1.

Cuyahoga County court records show Bernard and Jenea Murphy each pleaded guilty Wednesday to amended first-degree felony counts of involuntary manslaughter, which include firearm specifications carrying a mandatory one-year prison sentence. Jenea Murphy also pleaded to a single felony count of having weapons while under disability. Their remaining counts were dismissed.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed on a total 14-year prison sentence for Bernard Murphy, according to court filings, though a similar agreement is not noted in a plea hearing filing for Jenea Murphy.

Bernard Murphy, Jenea Murphy (Photo courtesy Seven Hills police)

The court ordered a psychiatric evaluation for Jenea Murphy and called for jail records relating to her medical and mental health evaluations, among other records, for a competency evaluation.

Bernard Murphy is due for sentencing on June 27, while Jenea Murphy is due for sentencing on July 25.

Responding officers found Petrak shot at the McCreary Road home just before 3 a.m. He was taken to the ER at University Hospitals Parma Medical Center, where he died. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office later ruled Petrak was killed by a gunshot to the chest.

Bernard and Jenea Murphy were taken into custody hours after the shooting. Police previously said they believed the killing was not random and that the three people knew each other.