AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An Alliance man has pleaded guilty to sex charges involving an 11-year-old girl.

Authorities in April accused George Reed Jr., 25, of enticing an 11-year-old girl to meet him for sex, and sending her sexually explicit photographs through Snapchat, according to an April news release from Summit County Sheriff Kandy Featheree.

Following an investigation, he was accused of having sexual contact with the girl, and indicted the following May on felony counts of gross sexual imposition, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance, court records show.

Reed pleaded guilty to those charges on Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

Reed is due for sentencing the morning of Dec. 18.