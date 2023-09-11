*Attached video: Great spots to see fall foliage at the Cleveland Metroparks this year

(WJW) – It might not be officially autumn until September 22, but fall-like temperatures are starting to creep in from time to time in Northeast Ohio.

When Labor Day passes, many of us are ready for the fall feels to kick into gear.

Fox 8 News has compiled a list for individuals and families alike to enjoy the fall season with apple picking, pumpkin patches, corn mazes and more! Check it out:

Amherst

Hillcrest Orchards

Hillcrest Orchard is open from September 2 through October 29. Weekend activities are included with the $12 admission (Free for kids 0-3 and adults 73+).

Hillcrest Orchards offers apple picking, as well as pumpkin picking in September and October. Click here for the fall apple-picking schedule.

Location: 50336 Telegraph Rd, Amherst

(Photo courtesy: Hillcrest Orchards)

Ashland

Honey Haven Farm

The Honey Haven Fall Festival is open every Wednesday through Sunday, September 23 – October 29.

A maze, a barnyard zoo and a weekly craft show are just some of the activities guests can enjoy.

The Honey Haven Farm has free admission, but certain activities including corn cannons, pumpkin slingshots, and pumpkin picking have a fee.

Location: 1327 Co Rd 1475, Ashland

(Photo courtesy: Honey Haven Farm)

Brunswick

Mapleside Farms

From the Apple Cider Donut Eating Championship to the Pumpkin Village and Johnny Appleseed Festival, Mapleside Farms has something for everyone to enjoy!

Location: 294 Pearl Rd, Brunswick

(Photo courtesy: Mapleside Farms)

Chesterland

Patterson Fruit Farm

Apple picking is underway at Patterson Fruit Farm! Honeycrisp and Ginger gold apples will become available on Labor Day weekend.

The Patterson Fruit Farm Family Fun Fest is also open September 16 – October 29. Admission is $7 Monday through Thursday. Friday through Sunday admission is $11. Children 2 and under are free and seniors are $7 every day.

Location: 11414 Caves Rd, Chesterland

(Photo courtesy: Patterson Fruit Farm)

Columbia Station

Rockin’-R-Ranch

Old West Pumpkin Fest: Every weekend starting on September 23 and 24 through October 28 through 29 in Columbia Station. General admission is $13, but children 2 and under are free.

Location: 19066 E River Rd, Columbia Station

Hartville

Kingsway Pumpkin Farm

The Kingsway Pumpkin Farm offers an 8-acre corn maze, wagon ride, farm animals, corn box and so much more! Wagon rides to go pumpkin picking are also available.

General admission is $10 per person. Senior tickets for those 60 and up are $8 per person while children ages 3 and under are free.

Location: 1555 Andrews St NE, Hartville

(Photo courtesy: Kingsway Pumpkin Farm)

Kent

Dussel Farm

Dussel Farm offers a pumpkin patch and festival, corn maze, food and fun!

Location: 1109 Old Forge Rd, Kent

(Photo courtesy: Dussel Farm)

Mantua

Derthicks Corn Maze

Three mazes, zip lines, archery, human foosball and so much more are offered at the Derthicks Corn Maze.

Pumpkins are also available. Sales are raising funds for ovarian cancer research and the Meghan R. Brant Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The Derthicks Corn Maze is open every weekend from September 15 – October 29.

Prices vary based on activities you want to participate in. Click here for more details.

Location: 5182 Twinsburg Warren Rd, Mantua

(FOX 8 photo)

Mogadore

Rufener Hilltop Farms

Rufener Hilltop Farms offers plenty of activities including corn mazes, hay rides, pumpkin picking, a corn pool, pumpkin bowling and more from September 23 through October 29.

General admission is $12 and $10 for seniors. Children ages 3 and under can get in for free.

Location: 1022 OH-43, Mogadore

(Photo courtesy: Rufener Hilltop Farms and Market)

Newton Falls

Kuchta Farms

Kuchta Farms offers a 10+ acre corn maze, wagon rides and even has a pumpkin patch. Kuchta Farms opens for the fall season on September 9.

Location: 4785 OH-82, Newton Falls

(Photo courtesy: Kuchta Farms)

North Lawrence

Nickajack Farms Pumpkin Days

Nickajack Farms has many activities including hay and pony rides, animals, pumpkins and so much more available from September 16 through October 31.

Location: 2955 Manchester Ave NW, North Lawrence

(Photo courtesy: Nickajack Farms)

Oak Harbor

Jason’s Pumpkin Patch

Jason’s Pumpkin Patch has pumpkins, apple cider and activities for everyone starting on September 9.

The official Fall Fest will be held on September 30 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. with even more fall fun!

Location: 12629 Salem-Carroll Rd, Oak Harbor

Paris

Arrowhead Orchard

Arrowhead Orchard has apple orchards, sunflower picking, hayrides and a pumpkin patch. In true fall fashion and orchard style, they even have an Apple cannon!

The Arrowhead Orchard fall festival takes place from September 8 – October 30 and costs $15 for children 3 to 17 and $10 for adults. Kids under the age of 2 are free.

Location: 11724 Lisbon Street SE, Paris

(Photo courtesy: Arrowhead Orchard)

Peninsula

Szalay’s Farm and Market

Szalay’s Farm and Market’s main attraction in the fall is their challenging corn maze! The corn maze is open from September 16 – October 31. It costs $6 to get it, but kids ages 3 and under are free.

At Szalay’s you can also get your pumpkins, gourds, corn stalks, maple syrup and other fall necessities of that nature.

Location: 4563 Riverview Rd, Peninsula

(Photo courtesy: Szalay’s Farm and Market)

Rittman

Bauman Orchards

There is no cover charge at the Bauman Orchards Fall Festival, which takes place on September 23, September 30 and October 7.

Here you can pick your own apple, have homemade cider donuts, go to the petting zoo and do a corn maze. There are plenty of activities and food trucks each day of the festival as well.

Location: 161 Rittman Ave, Rittman

(Photo courtesy: Bauman Orchards)

Springfield

Maze Craze

This year’s corn maze design theme is Pinocchio! Withing four mazes there are interactive games and so much fun to be had! It’s open on weekends from September 15 through November 5.

General admission is $12 for everyone ages five and older.

Location: 14070 Woodworth Rd, New Springfield

(Photo courtesy: Maze Craze)

Valley City

Beriswill Farms

The Beriswill Farms’ main attraction this fall is their corn maze!

You and your family can enjoy not only the corn maze, but also fun fall activities from September 16 – October 29.

On weekends, admission is $7-$8, depending on the activities you are interested in. Kids ages 2 and under are free, as well as seniors who are 65 and older.

On weekdays, admission is $6-$7, depending on the activities you are interested in. It costs $8 to pick a pumpkin and $24 for a season pass.

Beriswill Farms will also have Flashlight Nights on October 7 and 14 to enjoy the maze in the dark.

Location: 2200 Station Rd, Valley City

(Photo courtesy: Beriswill Farms)

Wellington

Brasee’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

The Brasee’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch has a several-acre corn maze where you can earn free candy! Other activities include picking your own pumpkins, hayrides, kids’ corn and straw mazes, a petting zoo, a straw slide, a kids zipline, concessions and more!

Brasee’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from September 16 – October 29

This year, there will also be a haunted walk through the forest on October 21 from 7 – 11 p.m.

Location: 18421 OH-58, Wellington

West Salem

Stoney Creek Farm

With the barn at center stage, Stoney Creek Farms has mazes, hot dogs and s’mores roasting around the fire, and a hayride to the pumpkin patch so you can pick out your very own pumpkin!

Stoney Creek Farms is open every weekend starting on September 10 through the end of October.

Location: 14826 Stratton Rd, West Salem

Stoney Creek Farm

Wooster

Ramseyer Farms

Ramseyer Farms is open from September 1 through October 29. It offers fun for all ages with corn mazes, activities, food trucks

Admission prices:

Age 3-64 Friday, Saturday or Sunday: $19.95

Age 3-64 Wednesday or Thursday: $13.95

Age 65+: $10.95

Season passes are also available for Ramseyer Farms visitors.

Location: 4000 Ramseyer Ln, Wooster

(Photo courtesy: Ramseyer Farms)

Do you have a pumpkin patch, apple orchard or maze you’d like to add to our list? Send the name, address, information, and a link to your website to tips@fox8.com.