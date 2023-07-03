***Related video above: Are fireworks legal in my community?***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Fourth of July is upon us and communities across Northeast Ohio are celebrating America with parades and other events for the whole family.

We’ve compiled a list of some events to check out in Northeast Ohio this Independence Day.

Looking for fireworks displays? Check out that list right here.

Know of a celebration in your community that should be added to this list? Please email tips@fox8.com with details of the event and a link to the website.

Akron

The Rib, White and Blue Festival is back with a selection of ribs, pulled pork, chicken, corn and fair food from local vendors. Guests can also enjoy live music and an nighttime fireworks display. It runs through July 4 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Patterson Park Sports Complex in Lock 3.

Alliance

Alliance is celebrating the Fourth of July with live music, food trucks and nighttime fireworks. Join the fun from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Silver Park, 2930 S. Union Ave. The festival is free to the public.

Aurora

Aurora is kicking things off with a July 4th Fun Run, with registration at 7 a.m. at the gazebo in Bicentennial Park.

Later, at 11 a.m., the parade kicks off at Barrington Town Square and ends at Aurora High School.

Festivities continue with a festival from noon to 4 p.m. at Kiwanis-Moore Park, including music and food trucks.

Bay Village

The Bay Days 5 Mile & Kids Run is coming back to Bay Village this Fourth of July. The 5-mile run and fun walk/run will kick off at 8:30 a.m. at Bay Village High School.

Bedford/Bedford Heights

The Bedford/Bedford Heights Fourth of July parade kicks off at 10 a.m. in Bedford at Columbus and Washington Street and ends at Bedford Heights City Hall.

Berea

The Grindstone Festival on the lake continues with live music, inflatables and paddle boats. The free festival ends with a nighttime fireworks display. Find out more right here.

Cleveland

Independence Day parade steps off at Kamm’s Corners in 2021.

The West Park Kiwanis Fourth of July Parade starts at 9:30 a.m. at Lorain Avenue and Rocky River Drive before heading down Lorain to West Park Road and looping back to Rocky River Drive.

Green

The City of Green is holding its Raintree 5k and Fun Run, which kicks off at the Raintree Golf Course at 7:30 a.m. Proceeds from the event benefit First Tee Akron.

Hudson

Hudson is holding Four on the Fourth, a 4-mile race and fun walk from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at First and Main Green.

Lakewood

Lakewood’s Fourth of July parade kicks off at 10 a.m. on Lake Avenue at Kenneth Drive and wraps up at Lakewood Park.

Medina

Medina’s Fourth of July parade starts at 4 p.m. at the Medina High School parking lot, heading south on Spring Grove Street, then west on Liberty Street and around public square.

Parma

Photo from Parma’s Independence Day Parade in 2021.

Parma’s Independence Day Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. on Snow Road and continues along Ridge Road to West Ridgewood Drive before ending by Parma City Hall and The Shoppes.

Shaker Heights

Shaker Heights is hosting its annual Independence Day Pool Party at Thornton Park from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The celebration will include music, dancing, refreshments and more. An ID and regular pool admission fees will still apply.

Stow

Stow is holding its Firecracker Run at 7:30 a.m., starting at Holy Family Church on Kent Road. It’s a 4-mile and 2-mile fun run.

Later, the Fourth of July parade kicks off at the Stow Community Center at 10 a.m. and ends west of Holy Family Church.

Strongsville

Strongsville is hosting a variety of family fun activities from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the City Commons. The night will end with a fireworks display.

Westlake

Photo from Westlake’s parade in 2021.

Westlake’s parade start on Dover Center Road and Hilliard at 10 a.m. The parade continues east on Hilliard and ends at Clague Park. After the parade, a classic car show kicks off at Clague Park.