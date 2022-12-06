LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – There’s top shelf alcohol, and then there’s the whiskey served in Lakewood Tuesday night.

Gormley’s Pub, of Rocky River, popped open a 47-year-old bottle of Midleton Irish Whiskey valued at more than $50,000.

Tickets to the event at the Clifton Club in Lakewood were $3,500 for the first 19 people. The 20th ticket was raffled off among 200 people who paid $100 for a chance at the taste.

Proceeds from the event benefit Cleveland’s Malachi House, which serves homeless people who are terminally ill.

This was the second year for the event. Last year featured a different rare whiskey that was worth over $40,000.