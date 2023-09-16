*Above video is a recent story about Guardians cutting a former All Star not long after signing him*

CLEVELAND (AP) — Steven Kwan drove in Bo Naylor following Tyler Freeman’s tying single with two outs in the eighth inning, rallying the Cleveland Guardians to a 2-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night.

Ramón Laureano doubled and Naylor walked against Will Smith (2-6) with one out in the eighth, then came around on singles by Freeman and Kwan off José Leclerc. Cleveland had stranded 10 baserunners through the first seven innings, including seven in the first three against Dane Dunning.

Reynaldo López (3-7) pitched a 1-2-3 eighth for the Guardians, and Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his major league-best 41st save. Clase spent his rookie season with the Rangers before being traded to Cleveland in 2020.

“I get a little anxious every time I face them,” Clase said. “The real focus comes down to just pitching the same way when I come in all season. That’s what I tried to do.”

Guardians starter Tanner Bibee left in the sixth with right hip tightness, one inning after being struck on the right foot by a ball off the bat of Leody Taveras. The rookie right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, striking out four and allowing one run in lowering his ERA to 2.98.

“You’re in the middle of September and young kids can be on fumes, but he’s not,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “We’ll get Tanner looked at tomorrow and see how everything checks out.”