TORONTO (AP) — Kole Calhoun hit a tiebreaking double in the 11th inning and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-7 on Sunday.

José Ramirez and Ramón Laureano each hit two-run home runs as the Guardians took two of three from Toronto.

Calhoun said he hoped the victory would energize Cleveland before a three-game series at AL Central-leading Minnesota that begins Monday.

TORONTO, ON – AUGUST 27: Kole Calhoun #56 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates a two RBI double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eleventh inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on August 27, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

“Huge game,” Calhoun said. “Hopefully we can use that momentum as we roll into the biggest series of the year for us right now. It’s a game you can definitely build on.”

Laureano went 3 for 4 with two walks, while Calhoun was 3 for 5 with a walk. Both scored three runs.

“We’re lucky to have (Calhoun),” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “And Laureano is chipping in, doing some things too. And they’ve been hitting in the middle of the order. They’ve done a really good job.”

Primarily an outfielder, Calhoun has made 14 starts at first base this season.

“I don’t really know what I’m doing over there,” Calhoun joked. “It came my way and I thought I had a shot at third and took a chance.”

Guardians play the Twins Monday in Minnesota.