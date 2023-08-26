*Above video is a recent story about the City of Cleveland and the Guardians dedicating a field to Jose Ramirez*

TORONTO (AP) — Davis Schneider hit a two-run homer and an RBI single, helping Hyun Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Cleveland Guardians 8-3 on Saturday.

Schneider went 3 for 3 and scored three times as Toronto stopped a three-game losing streak.

Ryu (3-1) earned his third straight win. The left-hander allowed three runs, two earned, and four hits in five-plus innings.

José Ramirez hit his 20th homer and Tyler Freeman connected for his first career homer, both off Ryu, but Cleveland lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Ramirez gave Cleveland an early lead by homering in the top of the first, but Toronto answered with three runs off left-hander Logan Allen (6-7) in the bottom half.