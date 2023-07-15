(Above video is a story about a Guardians superfan planning to go to all 162 games)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP/WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians banged out eight hits Saturday but couldn’t score a run.

Texas Rangers‘ pitcher Andrew Heaney rebounded from his worst start of the season, slumping Marcus Semien had his first multi-hit game in two weeks and the Texas Rangers beat the Cleveland Guardians 2-0 Saturday.

Heaney (6-6) allowed six hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings, striking out four.

Ranger’s relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman struck out two in a one-hit ninth in his first save situation since he was acquired from Kansas City on June 30.

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams (63) delivers in the bottom of the first inning in a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe)

Chapman’s final pitch, striking out Myles Straw swinging, was clocked at 102.5 mph — the fastest for the Rangers since Statcast started tracking in 2015.

Cleveland had eight hits and stranded eight. The Guardians had runners in every inning but were shut out for the ninth time this season.

“We had one big shot,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “Tyler hit the ball right on the nose at the second baseman.”

Guardian’s pitcher Gavin Williams (1-2) allowed both runs, four hits and four walks over five innings in his fifth big league start since his recall from Triple-A Columbus on June 20.

Guardians play the Rangers Sunday afternoon in Texas.