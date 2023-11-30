***Watch coverage from the previous event above.***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Attention baseball fans — the Cleveland Guardians are once again bringing their annual festival to downtown Cleveland.

Guards Fest will kick off at the Huntington Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 20. It marks the 10th year for Cleveland baseball’s fan appreciation event.

What to expect

The all-day festival includes activities for baseball fans of all ages, including stage appearances, autograph signings and photo opportunities with current Cleveland Guardians as well as alumni.

Like in years past, there will be a “Field of Dreams” baseball diamond, batting cages and appearances from Slider & The Dogs.

Fans will also have the opportunity to meet the Guardians new manager, Stephen Vogt.

Guards Fest will be cashless in 2024, meaning guests will need to use a credit card for purchases.

Event schedule

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Season Ticket Member exclusive session

Mobile-only tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 1.

General admission tickets are $5, with proceeds benefitting Cleveland Guardians Charities.

Fans can guarantee player and/or alumni autographs by bundling autograph session tickets with a general admission purchases, up to four per session.

1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: General public event

Mobile-only tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 1.

General admission tickets are $15.

Fans can guarantee player and/or alumni autographs by bundling autograph session tickets with a general admission purchases, up to four per session.

Learn more about the event and keep up with announcements here.