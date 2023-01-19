CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Guardians players who are in town for Guards Fest will participate in community events on Friday.

From 1 p.m. – 2 p.m., Steven Kwan and Triston McKenzie will hold a True2U in-person visit with the Valley View Boys’ Leadership Academy in Cleveland.

At that same time, Tyler Freeman and Will Brennan will hold a Q&A with Elementary students at Hannah Gibbons-Nottingham School in Cleveland.

Gabriel Arias and Bryan Lavastida will hold an RBI practice visit at Estabrook Rec Center’s indoor batting cage from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Community partners are also joining in on the fun of Guards Fest. Those attending include the Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Ohio, Letters with Love, the John Marshall Chess Club, and VeloSano. RBI coaches and participants will also be helping at the baseball field.

At Guards Fest, you can see dozens of Cleveland baseball players, new and old, when the ball club’s annual festival returns to the Huntington Convention Center on Saturday.

Cleveland’s fan appreciation event, now called Guards Fest, is returning this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be confirmed appearances by 28 players from the Guardians’ 40-man roster, as well as four former players and three coaches.

