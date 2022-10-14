NEW YORK (AP) — Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians try to bounce back in the Bronx, hoping to avoid a wipeout at Yankee Stadium a day after a washout.

Game 2 of the Cleveland-New York matchup in the AL Division Series was postponed Thursday night because of a rainy forecast. Aaron Judge and the Yankees lead 1-0 in the best-of-five series.

The teams will play Friday afternoon, then meet Saturday night in Cleveland.

Game 2 is starts at 1:07 p.m. Friday. FOX 8 will carry live game updates on our website and app.

Bieber was 13-8 with a 2.88 ERA in 200 innings this season, and pitched 7 2/3 innings of three-hit ball to beat Tampa Bay 2-1 last Friday in the wild-card round for his first postseason win. The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner will face All-Star lefty Nestor Cortes (12-4).

This week’s rainout ended any chance Cleveland would start Bieber on short rest late in the series. Without the showers, he would have had three days of rest between Game 2 and a potential Game 5. Now, there will be only two days in between.

“It takes out the possibility of Bieber coming back early. Which, to be totally honest, I don’t know how I felt about that to begin with,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said.

José Ramírez and the Guardians were rained out nine times at home this season due to Cleveland’s inconsistent and unpleasant weather.

They had two more postponements on the road, one because of a COVID-19 outbreak. That forced the Guardians to play eight doubleheaders — they even had to push back a celebration and flag-raising ceremony late last month to salute their AL Central championship due to a rainy forecast.

Francona said he’s never seen anything like it.

“And it sounds like when we get back to Ohio, it’s not perfect. They think it’s going to be OK, but we’ll be dodging some raindrops both days it looks like,” he said.

His solution?

“Play a doubleheader. We’re used to it,” he joked.

New York won Tuesday night’s opener in the best-of-five series 4-1, and the rainout followed an unusual scheduled off day between Games 1 and 2.