CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s official — the Cleveland Guardians will host the Tampa Bay Rays in the best of three Wild Card Series starting Friday.

The Guardians went 4-2 against the Rays this season, including 2-1 just last week.

Wild Card Series is set:#Rays @ #Guardians



Game 1 – Friday

Game 2 – Saturday

Game 3 – Sunday (If Necessary)



Times will be released no later than tomorrow evening.Expect day games for Games 1 & 2.



CLE: 4-2 vs TB in 2022

Winner will play #Yankees@fox8news #Fortheland #RaysUp — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) October 5, 2022

Game times for the series have yet to be announced. MLB will release the playoff times Wednesday night once the regular season ends.

There’s still tickets available for the series. Learn more here.

Meanwhile, the Guardians claimed a 5-3 win over the Kansas City Royals Tuesday night.