CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s official — the Cleveland Guardians will host the Tampa Bay Rays in the best of three Wild Card Series starting Friday.
The Guardians went 4-2 against the Rays this season, including 2-1 just last week.
Game times for the series have yet to be announced. MLB will release the playoff times Wednesday night once the regular season ends.
There’s still tickets available for the series. Learn more here.
Meanwhile, the Guardians claimed a 5-3 win over the Kansas City Royals Tuesday night.