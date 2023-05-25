CLEVELAND (WJW) – “We’re 49 games in and I’m just enjoying the ride. It’s been a heck of a ride,” said Cleveland Guardians superfan Peter Knab.

In his quest to attend all 162 games this regular season, Knab has hit a slight bump in the road.

“As I got off the plane Friday afternoon in New York, a strap got caught in my SmartDrive wheel and my SmartDrive wheel broke after that,” said Knab.

Knab was there to watch the Guards take on the Mets.

“I still made it to all three of those games in New York and I still made it back,” said Knab.

Knab was born with Cerebral Palsy and he’s never let any limitations slow him down. However, getting to the future games will be a lot more challenging.

“It’s a wonderful piece of technology because it provides a ton of power without all the weight and inconvenience of a big power chair,” said Knab.

It’s also expensive, priced over $7,000 online. Knab said any donation at all would help.

Last year, Knab saw 129 games, and just like the Guardians, Knab has a much bigger goal for 2023. If you would like to contribute, go here.