(WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians have agreed on a two-year contract with first baseman Josh Bell, according to a report.

The information came in a Tuesday afternoon tweet from ESPN broadcaster Jeff Passan, who cited “sources familiar with the deal.”

The 30-year-old Bell, a Texas native, debuted with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2016, according to the MLB. He went to the Washington Nationals in 2021, then began playing for the San Diego Padres as well in 2022.