CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Guardians picked up a potential power-hitter in the 2023 MLB Draft.

On Sunday, the team announced the selection of Ralphy Velazquez as the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the draft.

The 18-year-old catcher is 6’2′ and weighs 235 lbs.

#Guardians take 18-year-old Catcher Ralphy Velazquez (Huntington Beach, CA) with the 23rd pick in the #MLBDraft. He's the 10th overall high school

He's a big left handed power bat with a strong arm. #ForTheLand @fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) July 10, 2023

Velazquez comes from Huntington Beach, California where he finished with 23 home runs in his high school career and led his team to a 21-9 record during his senior season. According to the Guardians, Velazquez hit a .402 (37-for-92) with 6 home runs, 8 doubles, a triple, and 5 stolen bases this spring.

The power bat is currently committed to Arizona State University, said the Guardians.

According to FOX 8 Sports anchor John Sabol, the Guardians also drafted 6’8”, 17-year-old LHP Alex Clemmey from Rhode Island with the 58th pick, and RHP Andrew Walters from the University of Miami with the 62nd pick.