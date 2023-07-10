CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Guardians picked up a potential power-hitter in the 2023 MLB Draft.
On Sunday, the team announced the selection of Ralphy Velazquez as the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the draft.
The 18-year-old catcher is 6’2′ and weighs 235 lbs.
Velazquez comes from Huntington Beach, California where he finished with 23 home runs in his high school career and led his team to a 21-9 record during his senior season. According to the Guardians, Velazquez hit a .402 (37-for-92) with 6 home runs, 8 doubles, a triple, and 5 stolen bases this spring.
The power bat is currently committed to Arizona State University, said the Guardians.
According to FOX 8 Sports anchor John Sabol, the Guardians also drafted 6’8”, 17-year-old LHP Alex Clemmey from Rhode Island with the 58th pick, and RHP Andrew Walters from the University of Miami with the 62nd pick.