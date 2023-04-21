CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Guardians have announced that their scheduled game against the Miami Marlins on April 21 has been postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions.

FOX 8 Weather has been tracking rain and some thunderstorms in Northeast Ohio.

The game has been rescheduled as a traditional doubleheader on Saturday, April 22, with the first game starting at 3:10 p.m. ET.

Patrons who were supposed to attend the April 21 game will be able to exchange their tickets for one of the 39 game options, including the April 22 doubleheader. Fans holding tickets to the originally scheduled April 22 game who want to attend both games of the doubleheader may do so and will have the same seat for both games.

Season ticket members can exchange their tickets for any game that is available through the My Tickets Exchange program. Single-game ticket purchasers who bought their tickets through CLEGuardians.com, Ballpark app, or Box Office must exchange their tickets online at CLEGuardians.com/mytickets through their My Tickets account starting Friday, April 21, at 9 p.m. ET.

Group ticket holders and SeatGeek & StubHub purchasers will be contacted directly by their account executive or the company they purchased from.

All ticket exchanges must be completed in one transaction and must be done by Wednesday, May 31 at 5 p.m. ET. Fans encountering issues can call 216-420-HITS for assistance. For more information on exchanging tickets, click here.