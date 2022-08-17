CLEVELAND (WJW) — The third charity ballfield established since 2019 by Cleveland Guardians Charities will be named after All-Star third baseman José Ramirez.

The Cleveland Guardians Charities announced Wednesday that its latest Fields for the Future project will gift a turfed baseball and softball field to the city of Cleveland at the Clark Field site now under construction in the Clark/Fulton neighborhood, with financial help from Ramirez, according to a news release.

“This is my home,” Ramirez tweeted Wednesday.

The new José Ramirez Field will serve the city’s youth and the Guardians’ Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities program. It’ll also be the home field for Lincoln West High School’s baseball and softball teams. It’s expected to be completed next spring.

“When José Ramírez signed his long-term contract extension this past offseason he made it clear he wanted to make a lasting legacy on and off the field in the City of Cleveland,” Bob DiBiasio, the charities’ president, is quoted in the release. “As one of our Guardians Baseball and Softball Youth Ambassadors, José has a passion for improving the game and wanted to make this investment along with Cleveland Guardians Charities to provide a turfed field for area youth to play on in the largest Hispanic neighborhood in Ohio, which was very important to him.”

The Guardians also pledged to plant up to 30 trees near Clark Field — one for every home run hit this season — as part of the club’s Swing for the Trees program. More than 90 tree plantings have been pledged amid the 2022 season.