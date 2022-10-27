(WJW) – The Cleveland Guardians may not have made it to the 2022 World Series, but one of their top players will still find himself among the action.

Major League Baseball announced that Cleveland Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie will serve as a social media correspondent during the series.

According to MLB, McKenzie will attend Game Two in Houston and Game Three in Philadelphia where he will interview players on the field, make appearances on MLB Network, and give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Fall Classic on MLB’s social media accounts.

This isn’t the first time MLB player will act as a World Series social media correspondent. Last year, outfielder for the Baltimore Orioles, Brett Phillips, covered the 2021 World Series.

If you want to follow along with the action from McKenzie, here are links to his social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram. You can also follow @MLB.

The World Series will air exclusively on FOX Sports and to MLB.TV subscribers.