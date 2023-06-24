AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Guardians pitcher Cal Quantrill will pitch a rehab assignment with the Akron RubberDucks this weekend.

The team announced Friday that Quantrill, who is on the injured list, would pitch Sunday at 2:05 p.m. against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Canal Park.

Quantrill was put on the injured list on May 31 with inflammation in his right shoulder.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: Cal Quantrill #47 of the Cleveland Guardians delivers a pitch in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 19, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – MAY 24: Cal Quantrill #47 of the Cleveland Guardians pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Progressive Field on May 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – MAY 30: Starting pitcher Cal Quantrill #47 of the Cleveland Guardians works the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 30, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The right-handed pitcher had made 11 starts with the Guardians in 2023, going 2-4 with a 5.61 ERA and 34 strikeouts over 59.1 innings pitched.

Quantrill was acquired by Cleveland from the San Diego Padres on Aug. 31, 2020.