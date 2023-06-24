AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Guardians pitcher Cal Quantrill will pitch a rehab assignment with the Akron RubberDucks this weekend.
The team announced Friday that Quantrill, who is on the injured list, would pitch Sunday at 2:05 p.m. against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Canal Park.
Quantrill was put on the injured list on May 31 with inflammation in his right shoulder.
The right-handed pitcher had made 11 starts with the Guardians in 2023, going 2-4 with a 5.61 ERA and 34 strikeouts over 59.1 innings pitched.
Quantrill was acquired by Cleveland from the San Diego Padres on Aug. 31, 2020.