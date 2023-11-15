[Editor’s Note: You can watch previous coverage above as the Cleveland Guardians introduced their new manager.]

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians officially designated pitchers Cal Quantrill and Michael Kelly for assignment on Tuesday.

The Guardians will have a week to trade both pitchers or attempt to pass them through outright waivers.

Cleveland also selected right-handed pitcher Daniel Espino from Double-A Akron and fellow right-hander Cade Smith from Triple-A Columbus. Both have been added to the 40-man roster.

The deadline to add players to the 40-man roster was Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Last season, Quantrill started 19 games for the Guardians, posting a record of 4-7 with a 5.24 ERA. He was originally acquired in the 2020 blockbuster trade with the Padres that sent Mike Clevinger to San Diego.

Kelly appeared in 14 games for the Guardians last season, posting a record of 1-0 with a 3.78 ERA. He signed with Cleveland on a minor league deal last January.

Espino entered the 2023 season as the consensus top prospect in the Cleveland organization. He is rated as the No. 16 overall prospect in Major League Baseball according to MLB.com.

Espino did not pitch last season due to right shoulder surgery in May after experiencing right shoulder soreness prior to reporting to spring training. He owns a career Minor League ERA of 3.57 in 33 starts over his three professional seasons.

The Panama City, Panama native was Cleveland’s first-round selection (24th overall) in the 2019 MLB Draft after a stand-out prep career at Georgia Premier Academy in Statesboro, Georgia.

Smith owns a three-year Minor League ERA of 3.61 with 33 saves in 124 relief appearances.

The 24-year-old was originally signed by Cleveland as a non-drafted free agent out of the University of Hawaii following the abbreviated five-round 2020 MLB Draft.