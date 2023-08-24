***Related video above: Funeral held for John Adams***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The bleachers at Progressive Field will soon be named after the late Cleveland superfan and iconic drummer John Adams, the Guardians announced Thursday.

Adams, whose drum beat became a staple at Cleveland baseball games for nearly five decades, died this past winter at the age of 73.

The Parma graduate was 21 years old when he started bringing his drum to games. He went on to drum at 11 playoff series, three All-star games, three World Series and Len Barker’s perfect game.

Hundreds gathered downtown at his funeral in February, paying their respects to the local legend.

Now, the Guardians are honoring Adams in a unique way. The Progressive Field bleachers will be named after Cleveland baseball’s number one fan starting opening day of 2024.

“We miss you, John!” the team said in the announcement on Facebook.

The Guardians said his drum will be on display in Cooperstown for the foreseeable future.