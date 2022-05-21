CLEVELAND (WJW) — Prior to the storms hitting Northeast Ohio Saturday afternoon, and the team’s evening game getting postponed, a couple Guardians players were spotted at the annual Cleveland Asian Festival.

Outfielder Steven Kwan, who is of Chinese and Japanese descent, and infielder Yu Chang, who is from Taiwan, took photos with fans and signed autographs.

WJW photo

WJW photo

The Asian Festival, back in full force this year, is being held tomorrow as well at Asia Plaza on Payne Avenue and East 27th Street.

Find out more about the family-friendly event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and goes on through rain or shine, right here.