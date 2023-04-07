(WJW) – Temperatures will be cool from start to finish on Friday. Highs will only make it into the mid-40s but the cooler temperatures will be paired with plenty of sunshine. Near 50 south of Akron. And you can expect a light lake breeze.

Cleveland’s Guardians Home Opener will be chilly, but dry with more sunshine! Bring a warmer jacket along with you.

Here is Cleveland professional baseball Opening Day weather history. Cleveland Pro baseball goes back to the 1870s.

Rain amounts are limited over the next week with several dry days ahead.

Dry and pleasant conditions as we head into Easter Weekend.

Easter weather history extremes:

Good news: There is a warm-up on the way! It doesn’t get better than this after an active couple of weeks.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast: