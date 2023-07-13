*Attached video: Northeast Ohio preparing for next year’s total solar eclipse — what we know

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Major League Baseball has announced its master 2024 regular season schedule, and the Cleveland Guardians’ home opener falls on a unique day!

Cleveland’s Home Opener will take place on Monday, April 8, against the Chicago White Sox. If that date sounds familiar, you’re right!

On April 8, 2024, people within a 124-mile-wide band in the state of Ohio will experience a total solar eclipse. The last time a total solar eclipse rolled through Northeast Ohio was in 1806.

“We are aware of the solar eclipse and are in planning conversations with local planning groups such as Destination Cleveland. We will play a role in this unique event. More details to come as we get closer,” the Cleveland Guardians said in a statement.

The Guardians’ first homestand consists of a 3-game set against Chicago-AL (April 8-10) and a 3-game weekend series against New York-AL (April 12-14), according to the MLB.

The Guardians open the 2024 season with a 10-game road trip, opening with a 4-game set at Oakland (March 28-31) before traveling north to take on the Seattle Mariners in a 3-game series (April 1-3) and then returning to the Midwest to play the Twins in a 3-game series at Target Field (April 4-7).

The 2024 season will be the Guardian’s 124th year as a charter member of the American League and the 31st season of calling Progressive Field the home of Cleveland Guardians baseball.

