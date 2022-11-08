(WJW) — A Cleveland Guardians player has been honored for helping improve the lives of Ugandans.

Guardians catcher Austin Hedges and his family have had a “transformational impact” on the work done by California-based Christian nonprofit Wells of Life, which has installed or restored sustainable wells providing clean water to more than 942,000 people in the country, according to its website.

For their financial support and for leading “on-the-ground” efforts to help the nonprofit grow, Hedges and his family were honored during the nonprofit’s Legacy Circle Gala in Orange County, California, on Saturday, Nov. 5.

During the event, the group raised more than $1.7 million, enough to fund 25 wells, for a total of 1,000 wells to date. Once that 1,000th well is built — with funding from Hedges — the nonprofit will have reached its goal of serving 1 million people, according to a news release.