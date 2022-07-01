CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Guardians have postponed Friday night’s game against the New York Yankees due to inclement weather.

The game will be rescheduled as a split doubleheader on Saturday, July 2 starting at 12:10 p.m. The game originally planned for Saturday will start at 6:10 p.m.

Gates for the rescheduled game will open at 11 a.m., while the games for the later game open at 4:30 p.m. Fans will be cleared from Progressive Field between the two games.

Ticketholders for Friday’s game can use their ticket to get into the early content on Saturday. They will not be able to attend the night game unless they also have tickets for that game.

If they can’t make it to the rescheduled game, fans can exchange into one of 44 other game options. Single-game tickets have to be exchanged by noon on Saturday.