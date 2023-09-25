*Attached video: End of road for Bob Feller statue bricks outside Progressive Field

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Guardians fans now have one last chance to pick up their Progressive Field bricks this fall.

Fans who bought a brock paver in the 1990s to help fund the constriction of the Bob Feller statue were invited to Progressive Field in the spring of 2023 to claim the bricks, according to a press release from the Cleveland Guardians.

All bricks were removed from Gateway Plaza, which has been repaved. But, according to the release, all remaining bricks have been inventoried and relocated.

“We heard clearly from our fans over these last few months and recognize there are still many passionate fans seeking to reunite with their bricks, and the memories that come with them,” the release said.

To take part in the the final brick pick up, fans who still would like to claim a brock are asked to email fanservices@cleguardians.com by Friday, September 29 with information including:

Inscription on your brick

Phone number

Email address

Fans will then be sent additional information about the brick pick-up date and location.

According to the release, this is the very last opportunity that fans will have to pick up their brock pavers due to renovations and construction that are planned to start at the end of the 2023 season, according to the release.

“Any unclaimed pavers will be disposed of after the final pick update,” the release said.