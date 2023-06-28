**Art with Andrés: Guardians star visits school for art lesson in the related video above.**

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WJW) – One lucky Cleveland Guardians fan won a brand new SUV after José Ramírez made a grand slam against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday night.

On Twitter, the Guardians announced that Matt Jerken, from Toledo, is taking home the Ford Bronco Sport.

In the third inning, with the bases loaded, Ramírez sent the ball flying 387 feet to the left, his 13th homerun of year, to take a 4-0 lead.

Now, in the bottom of the sixth, Cleveland leads Kansas City 13-0.

Meanwhile, Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona was released from the hospital but was advised to rest for another day or two after he became lightheaded before Tuesday’s game.