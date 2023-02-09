CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians on Thursday claimed right-handed pitcher Jason Bilous off waivers from the Chicago White Sox.

There are currently 40 players on the team’s 40-man roster, according to a Thursday news release.

This is a 2022 photo of Jason Bilous of the Chicago White Sox baseball team. This image reflects the Chicago White Sox active roster as of Wednesday, March 16, 2022 when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The 25-year-old Bilous, from Bear, Delaware, pitched collegiately at Coastal Carolina and was the White Sox’ 13th round draft pick in 2018.

He split the 2022 season between AA Birmingham and AAA Charlotte and had 31 appearances and 21 starts while averaging 11.2 strikeouts per 9 innings pitched, with a total of 131 strikeouts over 105.2 innings pitched.

Here’s his minor league record:

15 – 33 games

5.51 ERA in 96 games with 72 starts

326.2IP, 318H, 200ER, 381SO, 10.5 K/9