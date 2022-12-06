CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians named the team’s All-MLB Teams selections: relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase and second baseman Andrés Giménez.

Clase was named to the First Team and Giménez to the Second Team, both to their respective positions.

Clase, 24, led the Majors with 42 saves, the fifth-highest single-season total in Cleveland’s American League history — and was the first Cleveland reliever to do that since José Mesa in 1995, according to a Tuesday news release from the Guardians. He also posted the second-lowest relief earned run average of 1.36 in the American League this year.

Giménez, 24, posted a 7.4 Wins Above Replacement score, the third-highest in the league and the sixth-highest in the MLB, according to the release. Cleveland’s highest-ever WAR score of 9.2 went to Shoeless Joe Jackson in 1911. He also achieved career-bests this year in nearly every offensive category, batting .297 with 26 doubles, 17 home runs, 69 runs batted in, 66 runs and 20 stolen bases in 146 games.

The All-MLB Teams are determined by fan voting and a panel of media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials.