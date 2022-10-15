CLEVELAND (WJW) – After tying up the series in New York, the Cleveland Guardians are ready to get back in action for Game 3 against the Yankees on their home field Saturday evening.

Game 3 of the American League Division Series kicks off at Progressive Field at 7:37 p.m. FOX 8 will bring you live coverage and highlights from the game right here.

The series is tied at 1-1 after the Guardians brought home a 4-2 win in an extra inning Friday afternoon.

In Game 2, little hits turned into big wins for the Guardians.

José Ramírez hustled to reach third base leading off the 10th inning with popup that dropped in left field, 200 feet from home plate. Oscar Gonzalez drove him in with the tiebreaking run on an even shorter opposite-field flare to right, then scored on Josh Naylor’s double, the only hard-hit ball of the inning.

“It’s not an easy way to win but it doesn’t mean you can’t,” said Guardians manager Terry Francona.

There’s no travel day because Game 2 was postponed for weather. The Guardians returned Friday night, the city welcoming the team home with a tribute projection on the Terminal Tower building.

For Game 3, RHP Luis Severino (7-3, 3.18) makes his first postseason start for the Yankees since 2019 and RHP Triston McKenzie (11-11, 2.96) will be on the mound for the Guardians after pitching six scoreless innings in Game 2 against Tampa Bay. Severino pitched seven no-hit innings at Texas in his last regular-season start.

Meanwhile, its possible that the Yankees could face Cleveland’s pesky midges again, a throwback to the 2007 Division Series at what was then Jacobs Field.

Tickets for Game 3 are already sold out.