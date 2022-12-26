CLEVELAND (WJW) — City police are on the lookout for a west side car thief.

A man is suspected of stealing a white Ford F-150 from the parking lot of the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority station along Lakewood Heights Boulevard on Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to a Facebook post.

(Courtesy of Cleveland police)

The vehicle was found the next day near the 3100 block of Hamilton Avenue in Cleveland.

Police believe the vehicle was used in the thefts of catalytic converters in Brooklyn.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call First District detectives at 216-623-5118 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.