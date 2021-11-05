‘Growing safety issue’: FDA issues warning about hand sanitizers

(WJW) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning about all alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

People are getting it in their eyes and it’s causing severe irritation and damage to the surface of the eye.

They say most cases have been seen in children.

The U.S. Poison Control Center reports it has received over 3,600 cases from January 2018 to April 2021.

As the Drug Facts label states, the product should not be used near the eyes.

If alcohol does accidentally splash into the eye, the FDA says to rinse it immediately.

The FDA also recommends rubbing hands with sanitizer until they’re completely dry if used.

The FDA reports exposure in kids 5 and under happened most frequently at home in cases reported to poison control.

The FDA says it does not plan on making changes to the Drug Facts label but wanted to alert parents to the “growing safety issue.”