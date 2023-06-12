CLEVELAND (WJW) – Several homeless tents lined the block of East 19th Street and Payne Avenue Monday morning. A sight business owner Ronnie Stepka says his causing him and others great concern.

“It’s been going on for over a year and it is getting worse, not better,” Stepka told the FOX 8 I-Team. “The homeless, the encampment that is set up on East 19th, has the worst optics for anybody.”

Stepka, a retired Cleveland firefighter, bought a building there a few years ago. He remodeled it and created a student housing facility.

“We have 12 units but due to the homeless set up right next to us, some don’t want to live here,” Stepka said. ”People have to step over people sleeping on the sidewalk. They panhandle, there are drug issues going on. I don’t think it’s acceptable here. They have used my property outside as a bathroom.”

WJW photo

Stepka said he has filed numerous police reports and has tried to meet with city officials in hopes of correcting the problem. He said after a recent meeting he was told officials would try to get a portable restroom in the area and a city trash container. He says so far that has not happened.

Stepka says he is considering possible legal action against the city if the matter doesn’t get resolved.

We reached out to city and community leaders and they told us they are working on the issue.

“So Campus District is the home for all the social services for the entire Northeast Ohio region,” said Mark Lammon, Executive Director of Campus District. “We are aware there are issues and are actively working with our partners.”

The Cleveland Director of Public Health also says he is aware of the issue. He says there are about 100 to 200 people living on the streets in Cleveland.

“For the people on East 19th and East 20th I know they are working closely with the Downtown Cleveland Alliance and the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless,“ said Dr. David Margolius. “They are trying to build a relationship with the people that are unsheltered there and find them a path to housing.”

Stepka says he hopes the plan works soon.

“We shouldn’t have to deal with this every day,” Stepka said.