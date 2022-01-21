Groups that won suits over Ohio maps submit their own plan

A map of Ohio congressional districts sits on display during a committee hearing at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio in this file photo from Nov. 16, 2021. On Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, the Ohio Supreme Court rejected a new map of the state’s 15 congressional districts as gerrymandered, sending the blueprint back for another try. The 4-3 decision returns the process to the powerful Ohio Redistricting Commission. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The winners of lawsuits challenging Ohio’s gerrymandered legislative maps have submitted their own plan for new lines to the state’s redistricting commission.

The submission came as commissioners and their staff experts were shuttling between private and public meetings to negotiate a fix to earlier Republican-drawn maps of Ohio House and Ohio Senate districts by a Saturday deadline.

Those lines were tossed by the Ohio Supreme Court on Jan. 12, which found they unduly favored the GOP.

Both the Republican and Democratic caucuses have submitted their own updated plans as the starting point to compromise.