Groups bring lunch to police in honor of slain Cleveland officer

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Several community members brought a hot lunch to Cleveland’s Fifth District police station Thursday to show the officers they care and let them know they are grieving the murder of Officer Shane Bartek.

“When we heard about the senseless and brutal slaying of the police officer, we said we have to do something,” said Yvonne Pointer McCreary. “This is all we know to do, to say police officers thank you, we are so sorry.”

Bartek, 25, was off duty when he was shot and killed in a carjacking on Rocky River Drive on Dec. 31. He had worked in the Fifth District since 2019.

Several officers who attended the lunch said they are extremely thankful for the food and the support.



“There is something special about sharing a meal with someone,” said retired Cpt. Keith Sulzer. “Jesus Christ did it at the Last Supper. Sharing a meal with someone breaks the tension and causes conversation.”

The lunch was organized by the city of Cleveland Community Board, along, with the Urban League of Greater Cleveland Guild, McDonald’s, and several community members, including Jeff Brown, Rev. Jimmy Gates and Pointer-McCreary.

The lunch ended with all the officers and community members shouting out Bartek’s name.

“He will not be forgotten,” Gates said. “He will always be with us.”