LIVE: ‘Answered prayers’: Freed hostages safe at home

BERLIN, Ohio (WJW) – Christian Aid Ministries held a press conference Monday to update the latest on the group’s members who were held hostage in Haiti.

17 members of the group were kidnapped in October.

12 people were released Friday and headed back to the U.S. 5 others had previously been released.

The 400 Mawozo gang had demanded ransom for the group.

Christian Aid Ministries did not say how the hostages’ release was secured, saying only that their prayers had been answered and issued thanks to the Lord and people around the world.

“We say THANK YOU to the multitudes of people worldwide who prayed, who cared, who wept with us, and who sent notes of encouragement to the families of the hostages. You cannot know how big a blessing you all were and are! We thank the U.S. government and all others who assisted in the safe return of our hostages,” the group said in a press release.