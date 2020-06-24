Group plans to protest sale of Confederate flags at Medina County Fair

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW)– A group said it plans to protest the sale of Confederate flags at the Medina County Fair.

Just days after announcing the event was still happening amid the coronavirus pandemic, the fair is getting heat.

“This actually started a couple weeks ago. A woman named Leah Nichols started a petition. Each of us individually wrote and called the fair board and got no response,” said Jessica Hazeltine, Ward 1 Medina City Councilwoman and vice president of Medina County Young Democrats.

Hazeltine said the group became frustrated over a lack of response by the Medina County Fair Board.

“They have not issued a statement, they have not responded. Nothing. So we felt the next step is to organize a protest outside of the fair,” Hazeltine said.

A peaceful protest is planned at the fair Aug. 3 through Aug. 9. The group plans to hold signs outside the entrance.

Hazeltine said she recognizes people have a right to free speech. However, she said the board is a separate entity.

“The fair board has a final say over who they allow to be a vendor. They are allowed to refuse it. They can take a stand,” said Hazeltine.

Hazeltine said the fair is promoted as family-friendly fun, but the sale of the Confederate flag contradicts that.

“Changing this would make Medina County a comfortable and welcoming place. It would make it so that no one has to go to a celebration and see constant reminders of something that symbolizes hatred, racism, and white supremacy,” Hazeltine said.

FOX 8 reached out to the Medina County Fair Board. Our phone calls were not returned.