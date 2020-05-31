Group of protesters vandalize Youngstown buildings, break windows of police cruiser

City leaders tried to get the group to stop vandalizing the building

Note: We’re getting raw video from the scene, which may contain profanity. Viewer discretion is advised.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of protesters broke a window at Choffin Career and Technical Career Center and at the United Way after a largely-peaceful protest in the city earlier this afternoon.

City leaders tried to get the group to stop vandalizing Choffin, saying they wouldn’t let the group damage it.

They then busted out a window of a police cruiser at Wick Avenue and Wood Street and a window at the United Way.

There are reports that those involved in the vandalism came from outside the city.

After that, a crowd gathered at Market and Boardman streets marched past the county courthouse and up the Market Street Bridge.

Police moved their vehicles and allowed them to walk as they chanted “Hahds up! Don’t shoot!”

About halfway up the bridge, they stopped, turned around and marched to the bottom of the bridge at Market and Front streets.

They sat down in the intersection and changed “I can’t breathe” and sang the Black National Anthem.

“We’re not here to get on Instagram or Facebook live,” one of the speakers said.

Police have stood by and watched and there has been no trouble.

U.S. Marshals are also deployed at the federal courthouse but they are at a distance and watching.

Boardman’s fire chief confirmed that off-duty fire and police personnel have been called on Sunday night as a precaution.

The Shops at Boardman Park is closing early as a result, as well as the Boardman and Liberty Walmart stores. We’ve received reports that other stores in the area are closing early as well for safety precautions.

Both St. Elizabeth Health Centers in Youngstown and Boardman are on lockdown and are monitoring the situation.

WKBN is at the scene, following the latest development. Check back here for more information on this developing story.