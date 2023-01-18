(WJW) — On what would have been her 101st birthday, Betty White is being honored for her work as an animal advocate around the world.

American Humane has launched a national petition to make Jan. 17 “National Betty White Day.” The organization set out to get 10,000 signatures, but as of Wednesday morning the site has more than 17,000 signatures. They plan to take the petition to Congress to make it official.

Find the petition here.

She worked for 70 years for American Humane, as a member of American Humane’s board of directors and supporting their “No Animals Were Harmed” program protecting animals in film and television.

It’s all part of the second annual Betty White Challenge that started in 2022 to raise money for zoos and shelters. You can donate here.