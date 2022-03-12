GroundFOX: Wintry conditions cause slick roadways around Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — GroundFOX is out and about on Saturday morning as wintry conditions are causing wet roadways around Northeast Ohio.

Heavy wet snow, around 1″-3,” is expected Saturday morning, especially east of I-71. Roads will be slick. Right now it appears the swath of significant snow remains east of our area.

The following counties are under a winter weather advisory until noon on Saturday: Ashtabula, Geauga, Mahoning and Trumbull.

Saturday lake effect snow is moving out with a short clearing overnight. A clipper will move in Sunday brining an additional 1″-2.”

