Groundbreaking for Rocky Colavito statue in Little Italy set for next week

Rocky Colavito, outfielder for the Cleveland Indians, is pictured in April 1966. (AP Photo)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The groundbreaking for the Rocky Colavito statue in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood is scheduled for June 1 at 11 a.m.

The slugger spent two stints with the Cleveland Indians during his MLB career. Colavito was a six-time AL All-Star and once hit four home runs in one game before retiring in 1968.

The life-size bronze statute will be located in Tony Brush Park on Mayfield Road and unveiled this fall. David Deming, a Cleveland resident who’s created statues of Larry Doby, Frank Robinson Jim Thome and Jim Brown, is the sculptor.

The Rocky Colavito Statue Committee has been collecting donations and selling bricks that will serve at the backdrop to fund the project.