CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Lake Erie mayflies that arrived in Northeast Ohio earlier this month have now made their way over to the FOX 8 studios in Cleveland.

Thousands of the bugs covered the building, cars and parking lot on Dick Goddard Way causing people walking into the building to cringe with every step.

Cringeworthy video shows FOX 8 radar that captured views of the larger-than-life swarm when it arrived on June 17.

Experts say the larger the swarm, the healthier the lake.