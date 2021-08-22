Grocery stores to hold hiring events in Northeast Ohio, nationwide

Editor’s note: Previously aired video above shows employers’ need to fill many open positions in Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Grocery stores are preparing to fill thousands of positions in locations all over the US and holding hiring events to do it, including some here in Northeast Ohio.

Giant Eagle and Market District are having a “walk in and interview” Hiring Day Event on Tuesday, August 24.

They say it’s best to pre-apply here before coming in that day between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. wearing casual clothes and a mask.

The interview itself is expected to last 20-30 minutes.

They are hiring at all locations for positions including supermarket team members, restaurant team members and pharmacy technicians — full or part time.

Aldi is also looking to hire new employees nationwide, up to 20,000 that is, with a National Hiring Week.

After applying online here, qualified applicants will be invited for an interview the week of Sept 20-24.

They are hiring for both store and warehouse opportunities.