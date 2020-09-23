Grizzly bear attacks, kills man hunting in Alaska state park

COPPER CENTER, Alaska (WJW) — A hunter was killed by a grizzly bear in an Alaska state park Sunday, the National Park Service reports.

According to a press release, the hunter was on a 10-day moose hunt with a friend near the Chisana River drainage in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve at the time of the attack.

The National Park Service reports the incident is the first known bear mauling fatality recorded in the park since it was established in 1980.

The identity of the hunter is being witheld pending investigation.

In its release, the park urged visitors to be aware of bears when traveling in the backcountry and to take precautions like carrying bear spray.

