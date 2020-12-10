Grieving family forced to delay burial after finding flooded grave at Cleveland cemetery

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A grieving family says the graveside service for one of their loved ones left them more traumatized than they already were.

They say the ceremony was marred by a flooded grave, broken equipment and muddy ground that ruined their final goodbye.

“We all loved him very, very dearly. He was the pillar of our family,” said nephew Mo Dayem.

Relatives of 74-year old Majid Dayem gathered to say goodbye Tuesday afternoon for a graveside service at West Park Cemetery on Cleveland’s west side. Dayem says mourning his Uncle Jim quickly turned to frustration and anger.

“I was one of the first people here and I walked up to the gravesite and I looked inside of the grave and I found that it was full of water. I said hey, we need to take care of the water that’s in the grave because we can’t submerge my uncle in water, we just can’t do it,” he said.

Dayem says crews at the Cleveland-owned cemetery retrieved a water pump.

“The pump was not working, we spent several hours trying to get the pump to work, a lot of my relatives that came from out of state, got on the ground, were messing with the pump, trying to get it to start,” he recalled.

According to Dayem, his uncle’s grandchildren had to get gasoline for the pump. He says some elderly family members sat in cars, while others helped crews remove as much water as they could.

“At one point, the pump malfunctioned and many of my relatives that were attending the burial were splashed with water from the grave,” he said.

Dayem says after removing most of the water, they finally laid his Uncle Jim to rest.

He says his family members were even more disturbed when they saw the condition of the graves of other relatives who are buried in the same area of the cemetery.

“To see that their gravesites are a mess like this, to see that tractors have driven over their headstones and some of them are sunk under the ground, some of them you can’t see where they’re at anymore, we need answers,” he said.

The family believes more could have been done to properly prepare the burial site and call for stricter cemetery regulations.

“The response we got from the city, from the cemetery was that they have older equipment and sometimes it doesn’t function, there was no apology,” Dayem said.

The City of Cleveland issued the following statement to FOX 8:

“The City of Cleveland extends its condolences to the family during this difficult time. Solemn occasions should run as smoothly as possible. Recently, the melting snow caused wet ground conditions throughout the entire region. Removing water from a gravesite under these circumstances can be a lengthy process, as water seeps in from all directions. However, our expectation is that staff take the utmost care in their work to provide quality burial services and cemetery maintenance. We are looking into this matter and based on that outcome, we will communicate with the family to find an appropriate resolution on this important issue.”

