Greg Pruitt: ‘Browns should have won that football game’ but not out of the running yet for playoffs spot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Baker Mayfield coughed up the ball and the Cleveland Browns’ chances to wrap up a playoff spot.

After a 23-16 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, the Browns will need to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday if they’re going to end the NFL’s longest playoff drought.

Greg Pruitt, former Browns running back, said it’s too early to predict the Browns’ chances of a win in light of COVID-19 and who will end up playing in the game.

Sunday, the team was down their four top wide receivers due to COVID-19 protocols and were also without starting rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills.

But he congratulated the Browns for making it this far already and said they’re not out of the running yet.

“This game coming up is a playoff game,” he said. “And like most playoff games, you win, you continue to play. You lose you go home. So congratulations to the Browns.”

